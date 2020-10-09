Second Harvest is solid partner

Each year, Food City hosts the Race Against Hunger to support Second Harvest Food Bank and local food pantries. We were proud this year to provide $11,761 to Second Harvest, enough to provide more than 35,000 meals to East Tennesseans facing food insecurity.

Second Harvest continues to raise funds with a series of events set for October. Check the schedule here.

Finally, Second Harvest publishes a blog with helpful information, especially for those on a budget. This month’s post highlights food items that are budget-friendly and support a healthy diet. Better yet, all these food items stay good for at least three weeks, and some can last longer than one year.

Best of all, Second Harvest distributes many of the nutritious shelf-stable items on this list to food pantries across the 18 counties it serves. Try stocking your home pantry with these items to help you create tasty, affordable and nutritious meals. Learn about 22 budget-friendly items to stock in your home pantry here.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.