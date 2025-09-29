Food insecurity in America has climbed to its highest rate in over a decade, reaching over 47 million people facing hunger, including 14 million children. Yet Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee remains steadfast in its ongoing commitment to alleviate food insecurity in 18 counties across East Tennessee.

The challenges for food-insecure households have intensified in recent times. According to Feeding America’s most recent Map the Meal Gap survey, 213,970 East Tennesseans, including 50,460 children, struggle with food insecurity. This represents a 33% increase over the past two years, driven by the rising cost of goods and other economic factors.

“Over the last year, Second Harvest distributed 27.3 million pounds of food – including 7.3 million pounds of fresh produce,” says CEO of Second Harvest Elaine Streno. “While that’s the equivalent of 22.8 million meals, we’re still not meeting all of nutrition needs of our community. That’s why local support is so important as winter approaches. We believe that no one in East Tennessee should have to decide between paying the heating bill or putting food on the table.”

Second Harvest’s efforts are bolstered by a comprehensive network of programs designed to reach diverse segments of the community. These programs include Food for Kids, which supports more than 15,400 children in 300 public schools each week during the school year, and Food Rescue, which redistributes more than 11.5 million pounds of donated food from producers, grocers, restaurants, and farmers.

Second Harvest recognizes the critical role volunteers play in the food bank’s operations. Last year, volunteers contributed more than 32,000 hours to sorting, packing, and distributing food. This collective effort enables the organization to utilize funding more efficiently across East Tennessee, directing 95.3% of all donations directly into its hunger relief programs.

For more information, Second Harvest’s full Annual Report can be found here https://secondharvestetn.org/financial-information/

