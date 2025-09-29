Week Six of high school football again featured some close games and some upsets.

5StarPreps picked two games for this week as games to watch.

Greeneville at Sevier County This matchup was a marquee game on Thursday, September 25. Greeneville, a 4A state power led by experienced QB Caden Baugh and Tennessee defensive back commit Zaydyn Anderson, against Sevier County, which returns a wealth of talent from 2024, and quarterback Cooper Newman, a Power Four prospect. Sevier Co. 30, Greeneville 27

Morristown East vs. Morristown West: The second marquee game was on Friday, September 26, as a true rivalry between East and West. In 2024, Morristown East stunned the Trojans. Not again in 2025: Morristown West 13, Morristown East 7

The other scores from the East Division are posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week). Here are some of the more local East Division scores.

Alcoa 63, Knoxville Fulton 0 *

Ambassador Christian, NC 35, Knoxville Grace 32

Anderson Co. 28, Chattanooga Prep 8

CAK 49, Knoxville Webb 14

Cherokee 28, Seymour 21

Clinton 53, Campbell Co. 15

Coalfield 33, Oneida 0

Farragut 25, Bearden 21

Gibbs 56, Lenoir City 14 (Thu)

Grainger 27, Sullivan East 22

Kingston 34, Austin-East 13

Knoxville Carter 28, Heritage 25

Knoxville Catholic 55, Silverdale 21

Knoxville Halls 20, Knoxville West 17

Loudon 17, East Ridge 0

Maryville 46, Hardin Valley 6

MTCS 28, Providence Academy 21

Notre Dame 42, Lakeway Christian 35

Oak Ridge 10, Bradley Central 7

Oliver Springs 28, Rockwood 27

Powell 42, Knoxville Central 35

South-Doyle 76, Union Co. 0

Wartburg Central 22, Oakdale 16

William Blount 55, Karns 30

News and Notes

