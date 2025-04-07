Many employers match employee gifts, does yours? Employee matching gift programs make a huge impact, doubling an individual’s gift.

Think about 95 cents of every $1 donated going to food insecurity services at Second Harvest and what a double gift can do across the 18 counties served.

Check to see if your employer offers matching gift benefit here.

Information provided by Kara Hunkele, marketing and digital media coordinator for Second Harvest

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.