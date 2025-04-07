Funeral services and mass were held over the weekend for Mary Catherine Hughes Willard, Knoxville Catholic leader and social worker, who died at her home at age 90.

An unscripted tribute was an original composition written and sang by Mark Reda of Powell. Mark explained that Mrs. Williard was a special friend when he, Marilyn, their five kids and his mother-in-law moved here from Florida in 1993. Her prayers and friendship made a difference in his family’s life. His tribute is linked here.

Mrs. Willard was a longtime leader in the Knoxville Roman Catholic diocese. She coordinated the installation of the first two bishops of Knoxville and participated in the installation of Bishop Mark Beckman last year. Pope Benedict XVI honored her with a papal recognition in 2006 when she was awarded the Benemerenti Medal for service to the church.

She served as the organist and choir director for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Knoxville for more than 60 years, beginning her service when she was an eighth-grade student at St. Mary School in Knoxville. She continued and led the church choir from Knoxville Catholic High School where she graduated in 1952.

She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Our Lady of Cincinnati College where she was president of the student council and alumna of the class of 1956.

She returned to college in the 1970s and received a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee College of Social Work. She was assistant director at the Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service for many years. Family members and various recognitions she received are listed in her obituary here. She was an amazing woman who contributed much to Knoxville and the entire state.

And Mark Reda has memorialized her forever as “the white-haired lady in the choir.”