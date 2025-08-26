Schaad Road widening enters final phase

For those wondering about completion of Schaad Road, we have a “friend” at Knox County Engineering and Public Works.

Benjamin Friend P.E. started work for Knox County about nine months ago, with the title civil engineering manager. Here’s what Friend confirmed in a conversation on August 25, 2025:

Yes, Schaad Road will be four-laned from Pleasant Ridge Road to Oak Ridge Highway. This is “Phase 4” of the project to connect Clinton Highway to Lovell Road on four lanes with sidewalks, no railroad crossings and few traffic lights.

Yes, right-of-way acquisition is underway with just one parcel of some 56 still not under contract.

Yes, the cost will be borne by Knox County, with no help from the state, federal or city governments. (The city of Knoxville has annexed about 2,100 feet of the two-mile section.)

Friend said, “We have every intention of awarding the contract before the end of 2025.” Once construction starts, he estimated completion in “two to two and a half years.” Hallsdale Powell has started relocating water lines and KUB still has a few easements to acquire.

Friend, 45, said he relocated to Knox County because his wife’s family is from here. He grew up in Alabama and Arkansas and got his schooling at Utah State University. He worked for TDOT for almost 12 years and most recently was public works engineer for the city of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for almost six years. He has completed 15 credits toward a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering.

Public concern could kill Emerald project at Chilhowee Park

Emerald Youth Foundation might walk away from its proposal to invest up to $30 million to purchase and develop nearly 13 acres of city-owned land that had previously been used as the midway for the Tennessee Valley Fair. The midway was relocated in 1999 to the north side of Magnolia Avenue and this parcel is fenced with limited use.

East Knoxville activists are split on the Emerald Youth proposal with city council member Gwen McKenzie and the Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook in support. Council member Amelia Parker, former county commissioner Evelyn Gill and Vivian Shipe advocate delay with greater effort to obtain community input.

McKenzie postponed a vote on the deal at the August 19 city council meeting and she scheduled a meeting for Monday, August 25, at Los Portales Event Center, 4505 Asheville Highway. She attended the meeting but was unable to speak.

Shannon Kelley attended and talked with me afterwards. He supports the project but is worried that the opposition could drive Emerald away. “Would you invest $20 million in a place where nobody wanted you?”

Kelley was impressed with the presentation by Kaylin Chesney, Emerald’s director of sports ministry and director of area ministries for East Knoxville. Chesney said everyone would have access all the time. The design would include a volleyball pit, fields for soccer and baseball/softball and a perimeter walking track. More here.

“There were a ton of people there,” Kelley said. There was disorder, a 13-minute late start and a cut to questions after Chesney’s report.

“It was hard to hear. Finally, [the meeting leader] said the questions would be reduced to writing and answers posted on the city’s website. Then people started to leave.”

