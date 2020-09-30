SCAN founder has died

Berle L. Arnold, 87, of Halls, died Sept. 27, 2020, after a lifetime of service to his country and community.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Mollie L. Arnold. Mollie and Berle were active in building ballfields and community facilities in Halls in the 1970s and ’80s.

Mr. Arnold had a 20-year Air Force career, including three tours in wartime Vietnam. Upon his return, he worked for Knox County Property Assessors Parkey Strader and John Whitehead. He later teamed with Sheriff Tim Hutchison to start and grow the SCAN program for senior adults.

Services will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls with receiving of friends from 4-6:30 and a service at 6:30 p.m. Additional obituary information is here.