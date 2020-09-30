Karns Democrats add spice to library grounds

The Karns Democratic Party met Sunday to create a fall display for the Karns Library.

It was a surprise for the library employees when they arrived on Monday morning. Although the Democratic group has designed and maintained a flower garden at the library for 11 years, members have never created an elaborate display on the grounds.

Jackie Willliams, Ken Williams, Willa Reister and Janice Spoone created a display of corn stalks with ears of corn, bale of straw, large flower arrangement, basket of gourds and pumpkins. They also planted yellow mums in the garden areas. Other members will work this week in the garden and bring more pumpkins for the display.

Spoone said, “Anyone in the community is invited to add to the display at any time as we hope to leave it until after Thanksgiving. Because of Covid, the group only meets in small numbers.”