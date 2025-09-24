When I had the chance to sit down with my nephews and read with them — to giggle at a silly character or snuggle up for a quiet bedtime story — all felt right with the world. That’s the magic of reading.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Knox County is inviting families, caregivers, and book lovers of all ages to share their cutest, funniest, and most heartwarming photos of little ones enjoying their Imagination Library books. Whether it’s a toddler “reading” to their goldfish, siblings snuggled up under a blanket with a favorite story, or a grandparent sharing a magical tale — we want to see it all!

What We’re Looking For:

Let your imagination run wild! Here are just a few ideas to inspire your submission:

A child reading to their pet — goldfish, guinea pig, or even a turtle!

Siblings curled up together with a beloved book

Grandparents, parents, or caretakers sharing a quiet story time moment

A dog “listening” intently to a tale (bonus points for costumes!)

Creative setups that bring a book to life — think forts, costumes, or themed snacks

Whether it’s silly, sweet, or simply everyday magic, we want to showcase the joy that books bring to your home.

Why It Matters:

The Imagination Library isn’t just about books — it’s about building bonds, sparking imagination, and nurturing a lifelong love of reading. Your photos help us tell that story. They remind us that reading is not just a solitary activity, but a shared experience that connects generations and communities.

How to Submit:

Please send us your favorite photo of your child (or children!) enjoying their Imagination Library books by October 17. Be sure to include:

Your name and contact information

A brief caption or story behind the photo

Permission to share your photo on our website, social media, and promotional materials

Use this submission form or email imaglib@knoxlib.org. For more information, you may call 865-215-8784.

The Prize:

The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to Target.

Selected photos may be featured in upcoming campaigns, newsletters, or even on our social media channels — so get creative and have fun!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

