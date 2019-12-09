Saturday was kids day, all day in Powell

Powell is a special place, especially for kids. On Saturday, events cascaded.

First, the Weigel family, company executives and store employees hosted kids selected by the Salvation Army at the Target on Clinton Highway. Weigel gave each child $150 to spend, and an adult volunteer accompanied each one through the store. Then everyone packed up the presents and went over to the Expo Center for lunch as only Weigel can do it – pizza, pastries, pretzels and trays of fresh fruit.

From 2-5 p.m. the Powell Business and Professional Association hosted caroling and cocoa at Powell Station Park, followed by the annual Lions Club Parade. Several businesses set up tables and everything was free – hot cocoa, cookie decorating, hand warmers and more.

Cory Payne, a member of the Lions Club, said the parade was the largest yet. Several churches and businesses entered floats. We spotted Sheriff Tom Spangler, Knox County Commissioner Charles Busler and school board member Patti Bounds, who walked the route. The Powell High School marching band led the way, followed by scouts, floats, horses and what surely was 40-50 big trucks.

When the final candy was handed out and the last big truck tooted its horn, there came volunteers from First Baptist Powell, cleaning up Emory Road. Only in Powell.