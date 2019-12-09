Halls BPA wraps year of achievement

New officers were installed. Tony Basilio talked sports. And the Halls Man and Woman of the Year were named. Yes, Friday was the annual banquet of the Halls Business and Professional Association at Beaver Brook Country Club. A good time was had by all.

Jim Wright, a captain with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office who heads the north precinct, is the president for 2020. Darren Cardwell, president of Hallsdale Powell Utility District, is the past president.

Jay Wormsley is secretary and David Buckner is treasurer. Mike Conley of Pioneer Heating and Air is vice president. Board members are Mark Durfee, Bob Johnson Insurance; Denise Girard, First Century Bank; Kristy Lund, KUB; Travis Woody, Food City Halls store manager; and Patrick Abbott, Home Federal Bank Halls branch manager.

Jay Wormsley was named Man of the Year. He is the longtime assistant principal at Halls Middle School who now works for Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt in her Halls office.

Judy McMahan, who works for Hallsdale Powell, was named Woman of the Year. She and husband Jason are active in Halls sports.

Bob Crye contributed to this report.