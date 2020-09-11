Saturday is chance to give back

Saturday, Sept. 12, is TN Serves Volunteer Trail Day – an opportunity for everyone to pitch in to improve the trails we all use and enjoy. Here are three local opportunities:

Big Ridge State Park, 9-11 a.m. Free. Info: Big Ridge State Park at 865-992-5523. Join us for a volunteer trail day working on a re-route of a washed-out section of the old mill trail. Bring a signed volunteer waiver. Register online.

Panther Creek State Park, 9-11 a.m. at the Spoone Shelter parking lot. Free. Info: Panther Creek State Park at 423-587-7046. We will be removing invasive species adjacent to the park roadway. Bring water. Gloves and equipment provided. Bring a signed volunteer waiver. Register online.

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park, 9 a.m. until noon. Free. Info: Fort Loudoun State Historic Park at 423-420-2331. Projects include sweeping the buildings; minor trail work on the River Gate Trail; clearing the trail corridor and cleaning interpretive paneling. Bring work gloves and water, all other tools provided. Bring a signed volunteer waiver. Register online.

And for something totally off the wall, dress as your favorite zombie and come to the Zombies Like Brains 8k and Zombie Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Ten Mile Creek Greenway. Info: Personal Best Racing at 865-567-0358. Details and registration online.

For the Outdoor Knoxville calendar of events, click here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.