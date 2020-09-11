Kids can vote in mock election

Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s 2020 Student Mock Election gives Tennessee students a chance to make their voice heard in the upcoming election while learning about the electoral process. Any Tennessee student in Pre-K through 12th grade from a public, private or home school association can participate. Free lesson plans and resources created by Tennessee teachers are available here. The Student Mock Election will close on Oct. 27, a week before Election Day on Nov. 3. The Secretary of State’s office first introduced the Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election. Over 165,000 students across the state participated. Info here.

Knox County Schools offers free breakfast and lunches to all students, regardless of income or school attended. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register here.

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty will speak to the Knox County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike. Info here.