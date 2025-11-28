Join us on Sunday, December 14th, 2–5 p.m., for a festive afternoon of pet photos with Santa, benefiting the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley! They’ll even bring adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes.

Cassie Krause Photography will capture all the cuteness (like this adorable photo from last year’s event!). Photos are $20 each, with a portion of the proceeds going back to HSTV.

If you are interested in being a vendor at this event, please reach out to lesley.gass@hiwirebrewing.com.

Don’t miss out on a paws-itively wonderful time and a chance to support local pets in need!

Founded in 1885, the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

