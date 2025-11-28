Welcome to the first edition of Dishing It Out. This new column will feature Aneisa Rolen’s favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will have accompanying videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

Today, we share a one-pot meal.

One-Pot Cajun Sausage & Beans

1 package of beef smoked sausage

1 tsp olive oil

1 onion

1 green pepper

1 TBS minced garlic

1 TBS dried basil

1/2 tsp salt

1 TBS Creole seasoning

1 tsp Kinder’s Garlic & Herb

Few dashes of Tabasco Sauce

1 can of undrained pinto beans

1 can of tomato sauce

Cut the smoked sausage into 1-inch rounds. Chop the onion and green pepper (larger chunks). Add oil to the Dutch oven and sauté the sausage until brown. Add onions, green pepper, garlic, and all seasonings. Stir frequently until vegetables are just tender. Add tomato sauce and pinto beans. Cook for 20 minutes. Prepare your favorite rice (I use Jasmine). Serve the mixture over rice and enjoy.

Serves 3-4. Double the recipe for a larger crowd or meal prep. A nice addition is sautéed shrimp!

