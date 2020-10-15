Sam Brown is Democratic vice-chair

Sam Brown is the new acting vice-chair of the Knox County Democratic Party. Appointed by chair Matt Shears, Brown will serve until the next county assembly meeting in November when the position will be voted on by the entire leadership of the county party. The vacancy was created when former chair LaKenya Middlebrook stepped down to serve as director of PARC for the city of Knoxville and Shears, her vice-chair, was elevated. Brown graduated from Austin-East Magnet High School and Livingston College. He is pastor of the historic Logan Temple AME Zion Church in Knoxville.