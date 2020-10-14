Jacobs suspends two top aides

Update: Apparently the alleged misbehavior revolved around shoes and golf carts. You might call it Random Acts of Dumb.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs placed Chief of Staff Bryan Hair and Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White on administrative leave, effective Tuesday, Oct. 13, after he was made aware of potential wrongdoing, according to a press release just received from Knox County.

Mayor Jacobs brought in external auditing firm Pugh CPA to further evaluate the claims. The investigation could take several weeks.

“In the interest of transparency, I believe a thorough and speedy investigation is vital. My priority continues to be the business of Knox County,” the release quotes Jacobs.

Knox County Finance Director and Deputy Chief of Staff Chris Caldwell today asked for a meeting with the State Comptroller’s Office. In order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no additional comments will be made until it concludes, the released ended.

Hair and White were colleagues at a local bank before joining Jacobs’ administration. Neither had previously worked for Knox County. This writer anticipated problems two years ago with this article. Its title: The crony of my crony is my pal.”

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.