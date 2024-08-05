Salute to Service days offer free camping and golf

Tennessee State Parks are paying tribute to veterans of the U.S. military with Salute to Service days when all veterans will be eligible for free camping and golf on the birthday of each branch of military service.

The first was on Sunday, August 4, birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard, which was created in 1790.

All veterans are eligible for a complimentary one-night camping stay and waived fees for golf on each of the branch birthdays.

The free camping and golf will also apply to all veterans on Veterans Day, November 11.

The Salute to Service series leads to the 250th anniversary of the nation in 2026.

Dates for the free camping and golf days by branch are:

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024: Coast Guard

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024: Air Force

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024: Navy

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024: Marines

Monday, Nov. 11, 2024: Veterans Day

Friday, Dec. 13, 2024: National Guard

Friday, Dec. 20, 2024: Space Force

Saturday, June 14, 2025: Army

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025: Coast Guard

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025: Air Force

Monday, Oct. 13, 2025: Navy

Monday, Nov. 10, 2025: Marines

Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025: Veterans Day

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025: National Guard

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025: Space Force

Sunday, June 14, 2026: Army

To claim a free stay on the commemorative dates, veterans must call the Tennessee State Parks reservation line at 888-867-2757. Reservations for the one-night camping dates can be made at any time. Premium campsites are excluded from the offer. Official ID and proof of veteran status are required upon check-in.

To claim the free round of golf, veterans must contact the course directly. Tee times should be booked within the listed booking window for each course. The information about golf at Tennessee State Parks is here.

More information on the Salute to Service program for veterans is here