Amadou Camara: Values new US citizenship

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 149 individuals were presented certificates of citizenship in at the Naturalization Proceeding held at the City County Building in Knoxville, presided over by U. S. Magistrate Cynthia Richardson Wyrick.

Anne Brooks Haston, Regent of Samuel Frazier Chapter Daughters of American Revolution, met Amadou Camara as he became a new American citizen and connected me with him to learn his very special story.

Originally from Gambia, West Africa, where he worked as a journalist for Standard Newspaper, Camara moved to the United States in July 2016 with a US visa.

Camara says he was fortunate enough to apply for a US Resident Permit, opening the way for him to apply for US citizenship this year and being successful yesterday after seven years.

Asked what it means to become a US citizen, Amadou Camara answers humbly:

“First, it’s a huge honor and privilege to be granted US citizenship. Because when I was young, I saw the US – and still do – as a beacon of hope, prosperity and security for the world.

“Also, since I moved here in the US I have seen, felt and benefitted from the warmth, kindness and generosity of the American people. So being a US citizen fills me with joy, happiness and ecstasy to be part of this great country; to be a living, moving and breathing embodiment of the values that make the country great to live in: freedom, liberty, democracy, aspiration, opportunity, security, sacrifice and service.

“As a citizen, now I am looking forward to flipping that honor and privilege of being a US citizen to duty and responsibility. In the spirit of the immortal words of John F. Kennedy’s asking what you can do for your country, instead of the other way round such as being a good exemplary US citizen, contributing to my community and working hard to continue making the country the best it can be for the common good. To be fair, the US has done a great deal for me bestowing me with the highest privilege a nation can accord someone, citizenship.

“In sum, being a US citizen is a dream come true. I want the previous generation to be proud of what they have bequeathed to the current generation, and to build on that legacy for betterment of the next generation.”

Thank you, Amadou Camara, for reminding American-born citizens what a valuable inheritance we have.