Safety City opens for summer hours

Safety City, community service project of the Knoxville Police Department, is open this summer Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. until July 25, closing on July 4.

This free program teaches children about vehicular, pedestrian, bicycle and fire safety in a child-size setting complete with buildings, paved streets and sidewalks, working traffic signals and traffic signs. The skills taught at Safety City will empower youngsters with the ability to avoid needless accidents and instill good safety habits at an early age.

Guest may bring bicycles, non-motorized scooters, push cars, strollers and wagons to come ride or walk thru the city. No motorized scooters/bikes, roller-skates/blades, hoverboards, one wheels or skateboards.

All riders must have helmet to ride and stay on the streets, leaving the sidewalks clear for pedestrians.

For more information, read here or call 865-215-7103.

