Seven Islands offers volunteer hours for TN Promise

Seven Islands State Birding Park is looking for volunteers to help with weeding the Wild Yards Garden on Saturday, June 22, 9 a.m.- noon, 2809 Kelly Ln, Kodak, TN 37764.

TN Promise students will record volunteer hours and others will be just helping out the park.

All volunteers will meet Ranger Eric at the main parking lot off of Kelly Lane by 9 a.m. Tools and instructions will be provided for volunteers to use depending on which volunteer activity they would like to do. Information here.

Volunteers should wear proper footwear and clothing plus plan on bringing water. Some bottled water will be available.

If you have any questions regarding this volunteer opportunity, please contact Ranger Stephanie Mueller at her email or phone 865-333-8270.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.