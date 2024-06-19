Farragut baseball grads in Men’s College World Series

Farragut baseball has been well represented in Omaha this week with three former players in the final seven teams vying for a spot in the championship.

University of Tennessee senior catcher Cal Stark is a favorite with Tennessee fans, of course.

Ryan Hagenow is a senior pitcher for the University of Kentucky.

Jett Johnson is a freshman at Texas A & M, playing in a utility position this year.

Once former teammates, Hagenow and Johnson played as opponents when the Wildcats and the Aggies met in the second round of the Men’s College World Series on Monday. Johnson’s Aggies went on to win that game 5-1. But, Hagenow and Johnson could see a rematch if Kentucky can overcome the powerhouse Florida team on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Hopefully, one of those former Farragut players will meet up against former teammate Cal Stark next weekend in the MCWS finals.

