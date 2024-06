Gibbs Summer Softball Clinic is Monda and Tuesday, July 15-16, 9 a.m.- noon at the Gibbs High School softball field. The state champion softball team will provide skills and drills for 6-12-year-old players.

Registration here is due by July 8 with the $80 fee due by July 15.

