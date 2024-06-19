Natalee Elkins: Finalist for state teacher of the year

Natalee Elkins, Holston Middle School fine arts teacher, is a finalist for 2024-25 Tennessee Teacher of the Year that will be announced during an upcoming celebration.

The finalists will have the opportunity to serve on the department’s Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council for the duration of the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

The 2024-25 Tennessee Teacher of the Year will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for education in the state throughout the school year

Last year’s 2023-24 Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Missy Testerman, was named the 2024 National Teacher of the Year.

