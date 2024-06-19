SDHS boys’ soccer brings in awards

South-Doyle boys’ soccer won Class AA title for their first state championship in program history, and have brought in several individual recognitions that contributed to the team success.

Voted All Region 3-AA:

Finn Straussfigel

Roger Oseguera Cruz

Brody Bean

Voted All Area:

Jonah Mitchell

Jude Straussfigel

Voted All Region and All Area 3-AA:

Anestis Tiriakidis

All Area Coach of the Year:

Samuel Mitchell

Photo credit: PrepXtra

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.