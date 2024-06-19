SDHS boys’ soccer brings in awards

Susan EspirituSouth Knox

SDHS boys’ soccer coach Samuel Mitchell is the All Area Coach of the Year (photo by PrepXtra)

South-Doyle boys’ soccer won Class AA title for their first state championship in program history, and have brought in several individual recognitions that contributed to the team success.

Voted All Region 3-AA:

  • Finn Straussfigel
  • Roger Oseguera Cruz
  • Brody Bean

Voted All Area:

  • Jonah Mitchell
  • Jude Straussfigel

Voted All Region and All Area 3-AA:

  • Anestis Tiriakidis

All Area Coach of the Year:

  • Samuel Mitchell

Photo credit: PrepXtra

