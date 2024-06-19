SDHS boys’ soccer brings in awards

South-Doyle boys’ soccer won Class AA title for their first state championship in program history, and have brought in several individual recognitions that contributed to the team success.
Voted All Region 3-AA:
- Finn Straussfigel
- Roger Oseguera Cruz
- Brody Bean
Voted All Area:
- Jonah Mitchell
- Jude Straussfigel
Voted All Region and All Area 3-AA:
- Anestis Tiriakidis
All Area Coach of the Year:
- Samuel Mitchell
Photo credit: PrepXtra
All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.