Capt. Brian Graham’s a husband, father, mentor, firefighter, fire academy director and instructor, paramedic, leader, role model, certified as a boss in wildland firefighting, an expert in rope rescue, trench and confined space rescue, and vehicle rescue. There may be more, but that’s it for now!

Capt. Graham, 48, is in his 16th year with Rural Metro Fire in Knox County and one of the agency’s 27 squad captains. He’s in his third year as the captain over Station 36’s Squad 236 between Halls and Powell, near the intersection of Bishop Road and Emory Road. But he has worked at almost every fire hall at one time or another in his first-responder career.

Today, we profile Graham as this week’s “Our Town Hero” for his unselfish service to our community and for loving what he does day in and day out and singing the praises of his crew — Firefighter/Paramedic Fred Harrison and Engineer Adam Brantley.

There was no hesitation on his part when asked what he loves first and foremost about the job. “Hands down, it’s the guys I work with here. They are my second family, and that’s major to me. We’re really close and get along great. I don’t ever have to worry about them, and we work well together. We can read each other and know who’s doing what on every call. Our camaraderie is second to none, and I would not trade this relationship for anything anywhere.”

Graham and his wife of 24 years, Jennifer, and their son, Dylan, became East Tennesseans in 2008 when they moved here from Port St. Lucie, Florida. Jennifer works for the city of Knoxville, and Dylan, 22, is a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

After high school, Graham picked Florida State University (FSU) and earned a degree in information studies (computer science and information management). And after college, Graham says he worked different jobs. “I had a multitude of jobs, kind of a jack of all trades, master of none situation. However, I mainly worked at my dad’s welding shop for several years until he closed the shop and moved to Tennessee.

“My parents had moved up a few years before 2008, and my sister moved up shortly after they moved. We had visited and really liked the area and decided to make the move as well,” he said. “It was a good time to move because my son hadn’t started school yet, so we were able to move here and have him go through his entire school career in Knox County.”

He says joining Rural Metro “was almost an accident.” His sister knew Rural Metro Deputy Fire Chief Rick Harrell, who was not the deputy chief in 2008. She mentioned Graham to Harrell, and he was invited to an interview. “I didn’t know anything about Rural Metro and thought this was an individual interview, and I walked into the room, and it was full of guys wanting to join,” he explained. “That was interview day. We took a full written exam, then the physical exam at Farragut High School. I was dressed for an interview, but I went ahead and did the physical in my dress clothes – dress shirt, khakis, dress shoes. We did pushups, sit-ups, and a mile and a half run and walk.”

Several months later, he was hired and went to the Rural Metro Fire Academy, 240 hours of training at the Alcoa Fire Dept. training center. His first assignment was at Station 11, Rural Metro’s headquarters station in Farragut on Campbell Station Road.

Interestingly, the fire academy has become a big part of his career. Rural Metro has had two recruit academies in 2025, and Graham has been the director of both 10-week classes. In prior years, he served as an instructor in the academies. Recruits focus and are schooled in initial fire operations and preparing for their state exams. They also complete their state check-offs for their live burn training. “This last academy class honored Captain Graham for his dedication and instruction during this academy. Great job,” said Rural Metro spokesman Capt. Jeff Bagwell.

It’s a busy 10 weeks for Graham. He still has to work at his station while he’s teaching and directing it all, so he teaches on his usual off days and pulls his regular shifts.

Before the recruits graduate into the world of first-responder emergency work, Graham arms them with a few pieces of sage advice. “I tell them to listen more and talk less. Listen to the experienced firefighters. Don’t be eager to tell someone how good you are. Actions are louder than words. You can get a reputation that’s good or bad, and it’s really hard to change a bad reputation. Listen and learn, but I’ll tell you, it’s hard with this new generation.”

Rural Metro is similar to many fire departments in attracting young people to the profession, Graham says. “We need recruits, for sure. But it takes a special kind of person to handle this job. We want the people who will develop a passion for it. You won’t get rich, but it’s a great life. We don’t have anywhere near the number of applicants today compared to five or 10 years ago.”

Graham has two stress-relief valves – traveling with his wife and working with his father, David, in his side business out of his home, All Phase Laser. They laser engrave caps, hoodies, shirts, leather patch hats, tumblers, and cups. They also do Christmas ornaments. You can visit his website for more information — https://www.allphaselaser.com

The stress comes from the repetitive emergencies – people injured and killed in vehicle accidents and other accidents at home or at work, those injured or killed in fires, among others. “Every situation and call is different and with their own set of risks for us. We try to keep it compartmentalized. Back at the station, we sit down and have like a group therapy session. That works about 90% of the time. We have empathy, and we truly care for all victims and patients.” Then came a pause.

“If you carry it around all the time, it would eat you alive. It does have a compounding effect over the years, and no, I don’t talk with my wife about it. She can tell when my mood might be off and knows when something bad has happened. Kids and pediatric deaths really get to you.”

The first responder business could use a few more Brian Grahams of the world!

Tom King has been the editor of newspapers in Texas and California, and also worked in Tennessee and Georgia. If you have someone you think we should consider featuring, please email him at the link with his name or text him at 865-659-3562.

