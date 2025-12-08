Bella Mason, Knoxville, is the winner of the fall Hero Kid Award, sponsored by KnoxTNToday, SouthEast Bank, Food City, Wallace Real Estate, and Zoo Knoxville.

Bella has accomplished many community-changing projects through her 18 years with a Girl Scout Gold Award, being a life changer for many in the community.

Bella earned a Gold Award, the highest Girl Scout recognition, by building a blessing box outside Central Baptist Bearden Church, where community members may choose items to help their food-insecurity needs.

This project was not Bella Mason’s first community-focused project.

Bella earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award by creating a new student guidebook for Rocky Hill Elementary that included details on lunch, field trips, school traditions, etc. Her Girl Scout Silver Award was earned by helping to create the Bloom Center at Central Baptist, which grows flowers managed by special-needs groups.

Bella spoke at a recent Girl Scout annual Trefoil Luncheon about how Girl Scouts has impacted her life.

Bella served as her high school student body class president for one year and as the secretary for two years. In addition to the student council, she participated in the Science Bowl, is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, the Key Club, and countless other clubs. She was awarded the Andy Hudson Memorial Service Award and other club awards.

Bella is currently at the University of Tennessee studying engineering. As an aside, she designed and built the blessing box with very little assistance. In college, she is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, plays flag football, and participates in RUF.

Congratulations, Bella Mason, on your outstanding work for the community.

A formal presentation will occur in the weeks to come.

The 2026 Hero Kid campaign will be announced in January.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.