Rural Metro conducted its annual Deck The Halls Contest, and several fire halls participated.Rural Metro announces the winners of this year’s campaign with praise:

First Place: Station 25 – Mascot (see above)
“Your creativity and holiday spirit shined the brightest, earning the most likes and bringing festive cheer to the Mascot Community!”

Second Place: Station 36 – East Powell
“Fantastic effort and beautiful Decorations that truly captured the season!”

East Powell Station 36

Rural Metro also thanked all the stations that participated and helped spread Christmas Joy this holiday season: “Your hard work and creativity make our department proud!”

Powell Station 31

Halls Station 30

Gibbs Station 34

Choto Station 12

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.