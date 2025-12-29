Rural Metro conducted its annual Deck The Halls Contest, and several fire halls participated.Rural Metro announces the winners of this year’s campaign with praise:

First Place: Station 25 – Mascot (see above)

“Your creativity and holiday spirit shined the brightest, earning the most likes and bringing festive cheer to the Mascot Community!”

Second Place: Station 36 – East Powell

“Fantastic effort and beautiful Decorations that truly captured the season!”

Rural Metro also thanked all the stations that participated and helped spread Christmas Joy this holiday season: “Your hard work and creativity make our department proud!”

