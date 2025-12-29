Last week, Second Harvest celebrated one of its most passionate volunteers, Wanda Davis, by dedicating a bench in her honor outside the volunteer entrance. Wanda’s bench was made from hundreds of recycled bottle caps we have been collecting here at the facility.

Wanda began volunteering with Second Harvest in May of 2020. Since then, she has logged more than 1,500 volunteer hours, serving twice a week, and was even honored as Second Harvest’s Volunteer of the Year in 2021.

From building senior food boxes for the Food Rescue program, to sorting food donations, to assisting with Mobile Pantries, Wanda has embodied what it means to serve your neighbors.

Second Harvest requests: “Help us say thank you to Wanda for her continued service, and for choosing our facility as the location for her bench!”

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

