Rotary Club of Farragut adds three members

Wednesday a week ago it was Richard Bettis and Jay Povlin.

Yesterday it was Roger Moore.

These three professionals are the newest members of the Rotary Club of Farragut (RCF), inducted by president Megan Belcher at Fox Den Country Club. Their induction increases membership in our Family of Rotary to 91 members.

Prior to Covid-19 cases beginning in January 2020, the club’s highest membership total in its 43-year history was 104 members. The membership dropped into the 80s in 2021. Since then, we have been growing and a growing club equals a healthy, involved and effective community service organization.

Bettis is a former member and past president of the Rotary Club of Bearden. Richard, 41, grew up in Greeneville on an 80-acre farm. He earned a degree from Tusculum University in organizational management in 1999. He has been in Rotary for 12 years and has held multiple board positions. He also is the current chair of the District 6780 Vocational Service Committee. He and his wife, Lisa, have a daughter, Ainsley, who is 12. They are active at the Northstar Church. Farragut Rotarian Larry Sheumaker, chair of the membership committee, is Bettis’ sponsor.

Povlin and his wife, Louise, are the parents of three sons and two rambunctious dogs. They have been residents of Farragut since 2008. Louise is the vice mayor of the town of Farragut. Jay is a 1987 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s in international relations.

In addition to his 20 years in the marine/boating industry, he currently is chief operating officer for GatorStep, a marine decking company based in Lenoir City, and he has operated several businesses in the community since 2012. He has owned Anytime Fitness in Farragut for 11 years and is a partner in 5-Star Holdings, a tax and bookkeeping firm, both on Kingston Pike. Sonya Ford, Farragut Rotary’s secretary, sponsored Povlin’s membership.

Moore began his Rotary service at Farragut Rotary in the 1990s. He is a principal broker and president of NAI Koella | RM Moore. He has spent 25 years as a real estate agent and broker.

He recently resigned from the Rotary Club of Bearden and his sponsor in our club is Sam Mishu. Moore began his career in 1980 as a licensed Realtor for his father, who claimed the largest real estate company in the state of Tennessee.

In 1995, Roger carried on a family tradition when he opened R.M. Moore Real Estate Company and focused on commercial real estate. In 2017, Roger combined business with Maribel Koella of NAI Knoxville to form the largest commercial real estate group in East Tennessee, now known as NAI Koella | RM Moore.

Tom King is a career journalist and a past president of the Rotary Club of Farragut. If you want more information about Rotary or are interested in attending a meeting or joining, please email Tom. The club meets every Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at Fox Den Country Club.