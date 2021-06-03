Roberto asks for second term

Andrew Roberto has kicked off his campaign for re-election to Knoxville City Council from West Knoxville’s District 2. The event was May 27 at Lakeshore Park’s Marble Hall. The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 31, with early voting Aug. 11-26. His opponent is Kim Smith.

Roberto was elected in 2017. He is a Knoxville native, a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, and a partner with The Lawyers of Brown and Roberto.

On the council, he chairs the Beer Board and has advocated for neighborhoods including sidewalks and affordable housing. His website is here.

City council candidates run in districts in the primary with the top two vote-getters from each district moving on to run citywide in November.