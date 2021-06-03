First Friday events at The Emporium Center

Everyone’s invited to celebrate regional artists and enjoy new exhibitions, live music and artist demos for First Friday at The Emporium Center, June 4, from 5-8 p.m. The Center is located at 100 S. Gay Street in downtown Knoxville.

New exhibits include “On the Road in Tennessee” by photographer Jacques Gautreau, the Dogwood Arts Regional Arts Exhibition (the juried exhibition awards will be announced Friday), “Pop Music” by painter Kara Lockmiller, a screen print series titled “Mugshots: A Motley Crew of Miscreats” by artist Stephen Simmerman, and “Evocation of Collection of Recollections,” a collection of drawing by Lynne Marinelli Ghenov.

Friday, June 4, 6-7:30 p.m.: Knox Opera for All

Knoxville Opera continues its free First Friday concerts outside the Emporium Building on Gay Street. The program, performed by soprano Jaqueline Brecheen and mezzosoprano Aubrey Odle, will include popular selections from Broadway, opera, operetta, and Disney movies. Knoxville Opera Artistic Director Brian Salesky will host and accompany the artists. To enjoy Knoxville Opera’s past performances this season and for an upcoming performance schedule, please go here.

Masks are recommended for those not vaccinated.

For info on this, more First Friday or other events contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance