A boat of many colors

What is it about boats that attracts me like a moth to the light? I have never owned a boat and have spent limited time on one. There is something that has always drawn my attention and now my eye as a photographer. It is likely the bright colors, reflections and many shapes and patterns. Could it be the atmosphere or just the idea that boats often lead to adventure?

In this case, I found these in the early morning after completing a trek into the mountains of Nepal. They are on Phewa Lake in the city of Pokhara and stand ready to take Hindu pilgrims and tourists to the Tal Barahi Temple in the middle of the lake.

The boats bright colors, lines leading into the image and the hint of fog make this a favorite photograph from that trip.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest. They have a small studio and gallery in the historic Phoenix Building, 418 South Gay Street. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.