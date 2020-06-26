Revamped Babalu to reopen with new owner

Maple Hall has acquired Babalu, a recently closed restaurant located in the historic J.C. Penney building in downtown Knoxville. Plans are to revamp the menu and renovate the interior, according to a press release from Ryan Sheley, general manager of Maple Hall.

“One of Maple Hall’s talented chefs has designed a menu that will feature locally-sourced, fresh fare with a Latin influence. It will also maintain several of Babalu’s signature items, such as house-made guacamole and a variety of hand crafted, freshly squeezed margaritas. Maple Hall is working closely in collaboration with R2R Studio to liven up the current space and upgrade seating options to include exclusive private lounge areas,” he said.

“We’re ecstatic to re-launch Babalu in such an iconic space. We firmly believe that our vision for the concept will advance and strengthen the already stellar reputation that Babalu shared amongst so many Knoxvillians.

“As always, we are honored to be a part of the ever growing and evolving downtown scene and look forward to serving it for many years to come,” said Sheley.

The revamped and renovated Babalu will open in late Summer 2020.