Hampton joins Capitol commission

Dr. Logan C. Hampton, president of Lane College, has been appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to the State Capitol Commission. Lee also announced Finance & Administration Commissioner Butch Eley will serve as the commission chair, filling Stuart McWhorter’s vacancy.

Dr. Hampton has served as the president of Lane College, a Christian Methodist Episcopal Church affiliated institution, since 2014. He received his doctorate of higher education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, received a master’s degree in student personnel services from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Arkansas Tech University. He also is a graduate of the Harvard Institute of Management and Leadership in Education. Before UALR, Hampton held positions at Texas A&M University, Texas Christian University and the University of Central Arkansas.

The State Capitol Commission has been in the news because of its oversight role in deciding whether to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from the legislative lobby.

Dog Parks grants: The Boyd Family Foundation will give 10 dog park grants worth $50,000 each to five city and five county neighborhoods that apply and meet the criteria. The information is now available here. The deadline to apply is June 30. The nomination period will be followed by a social engagement period from July 1-24 where neighborhoods are encouraged to show why they need a dog park on social media using the #KNDP.