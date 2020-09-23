Remembering Bonnie Lou Moore

A legendary East Tennessee music-maker has died.

Margaret “Bonnie Lou” Moore, 93, of Morristown, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. She enjoyed a life-long career in gospel and bluegrass music alongside her husband, Buster. Bonnie Lou and Buster performed for decades on radio and TV, most notably on a show sponsored by Jim Walter Homes, and eventually began the Smoky Mountain Hayride variety show in Pigeon Forge where they remained until they retired in 1994.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at White Pine Cemetery. Additional obituary information is here.

Film and print historian Bradley E. Reeves posted a link to some Bonnie Lou and Buster singing.