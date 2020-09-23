PA Griffith joins ET Cardiovascular Surgery Group

Jacob Griffith, a certified physician assistant, has joined the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery team at East Tennessee Cardiovascular Surgery Group. He will be involved with care of cardiovascular and thoracic patients before, during and after surgery. Griffith holds a bachelor’s degree in radiologic science from ETSU in Johnson City and a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. The practice office is at 9125 Cross Park Drive, Ste. 200. Info: 865-632-5900.

Knox County Board of Health will meet today (9/23) 5-7 p.m. via Zoom. Check here for minutes of previous meetings, today’s agenda and ways to watch the meeting.

Knox County Schools offers free breakfast and lunches to all students, regardless of income or school attended. Students in virtual learning must contact their base school to receive meals. Families of these students can register here.

U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty will speak to the Knox County Republican Lincoln Day Dinner set for Monday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Rothchild Catering and Conference Center, 8807 Kingston Pike.