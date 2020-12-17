Relaxing in the tall grass

Christopher RobinArts 865

High Key Elk (photography by Chris S. Rohwer)

Last week’s image was Sunset Silhouette with the camera exposure set on the brighter background to create a foreground silhouette. This week’s photo is done in a style called High Key, the reverse of a silhouette. Here the subject shows with the much brighter surroundings nearly “whited out.” You will often see this done in snow, fog or a painting where the colors are all pushed to the brighter side.


After a night of grazing, this big boy sat down in the tall grass of the Cataloochee Valley. The sun moved over him lighting up the fall grasses with bright sunlight. I adjusted my camera settings to properly expose the darker elk which nearly washes out the surrounding grass. I like the effect and the result and I hope you do also.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.

 

