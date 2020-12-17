Relaxing in the tall grass

Last week’s image was Sunset Silhouette with the camera exposure set on the brighter background to create a foreground silhouette. This week’s photo is done in a style called High Key, the reverse of a silhouette. Here the subject shows with the much brighter surroundings nearly “whited out.” You will often see this done in snow, fog or a painting where the colors are all pushed to the brighter side.

After a night of grazing, this big boy sat down in the tall grass of the Cataloochee Valley. The sun moved over him lighting up the fall grasses with bright sunlight. I adjusted my camera settings to properly expose the darker elk which nearly washes out the surrounding grass. I like the effect and the result and I hope you do also.

