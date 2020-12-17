Colors abound at Emporium; Knox Opera celebrates the season

These and other lovely works are on display at the Emporium this month.
Pop by for a visit or browse the online shop.
- Betsy Hobkirk – William Hastie Park. Oil on canvas board.
- Shannon Johnson – Milk and Honey, Acrylic
- Cheri Jorgenson – Blessed are the Meek, Color pencil on toned paper,
- Marilyn Avery Turner – Blood Types III, Monotype/chine colle,
- Brian Horais – Ancient Jar, Turned wood, colored with pyrography, 6. David
- Smith – Kelby, Curly maple, handmade paper biscuits, mulberry “rocks”, various hardwoods, mica polyurethane
- Anne Namey – Covid Chaos, Acrylic
- Marcia Shelly – Coneflowers, Acrylic
- Mary Bogert – Garden Party, Mixed media on canvas
- Melissa Everett – Don’t Give Up, Textiles/quilt
- Pamela Salyer – Caught in the Current, Acrylic and paper on canvas
- Steve Olson – Tennessee Lily, Photography on canvas
- Jessica Payne – Peace Offering, Acrylic
- Yvonne Dalschen – Foothills #2, Manipulated digital photography,
- Ryan Blair – Lost on the Back Road, Acrylic on wood
- Dennis Sabo – Ethereal Tarn, Photographic metal print
For info on other events or to shop the online holiday sale, contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.
Knoxville Opera announced a new holiday production is available for free. The concert features local favorites Jacqueline Brecheen, Aubrey Odle, and Wayd Odle with Brian Salesky as the program host and accompanist. Click above to watch the concert on the KCSO YouTube channel or read the digital program book here.