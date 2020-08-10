Reichert to head CNS

Michelle Reichert becomes president and CEO of Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC effective Aug. 14. She replaces Morgan Smith, who is retiring after six years at CNS and a 42-year career in national security. Reichert will head both the National Nuclear Security Administration production plants under CNS’s contract: the Pantex Plant in Amarillo and the Y-12 complex in Oak Ridge. Reichert began her career at Y-12 in 1988 and spent 22 years in Oak Ridge. She then held multiple leadership roles at Pantex, and for the last four years she has been CNS’s deputy enterprise manager and chief operating officer.

is today (8/10) 3-6 p.m. at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park via drive-thru. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will distribute 3,000 gift bags of school supplies. Cars will enter via 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Avenue. A walk-up option is available at the KAT bus stop at the corner of Beaman Street and Magnolia Avenue, directly across from Perk City. Gates will open at 2 p.m. PBPA (Powell) will hear Jimmy Hyams talk UT football at noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, Jubilee Banquet Facility. Lunch is $14; first 50 admitted.

Knox Planning will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. View agenda.