Tindal promoted at CNS

Bill Tindal, current Y-12 site manager, will become chief operating officer of Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC effective Aug. 14. He replaces Michelle Reichert, new CEO of CNS. Tindal came to Y-12 in 1995 and became site manager in 2014. In that role, he oversaw 5,000 employees.

PBPA (Powell) will hear Jimmy Hyams talk UT football at noon today (8/11) at Jubilee Banquet Facility. Lunch is $14; first 50 admitted.

Gatherings to 25? Knox County Board of Health will meet 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, via Zoom with streaming here or here. This draft resolution would limit public gatherings to 25. It also states by what authority the Board of Health operates: Board of Health_Aug 12 2020_Draft Resolution_Limit_Gatherings DMS final

Knox Planning will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. View agenda.