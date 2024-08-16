Realty Executives to partner with Tennessee Smokies

Starting this season, Realty Executives, a leading real estate firm in East Tennessee, will be an official partner of the Tennessee Smokies, East TN’s minor league baseball team.

This strategic alliance marks the second professional sports team affiliation for Realty Executives, reinforcing its commitment to local sports and community engagement. Read about the first here.

The Tennessee Smokies are set to play their future seasons at the new mixed-use stadium in Downtown Knoxville. This move is expected to draw more fans and community members to downtown events, benefiting local businesses and enhancing community spirit.

“Realty Executives has always believed in the power of community. Our partnership with the Tennessee Smokies represents that,” said Justin Bailey, CEO of Realty Executives. “This collaboration is not just about placing our name alongside the Smokies but about making a positive impact in the community that we serve.”

Realty Executives partnership with the Tennessee Smokies will include various collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the fan experience and engaging the community through baseball.

“It’s an exciting time for Knoxville sports, and we are proud to be a part of it,” stated Bailey.

Realty Executives in Knoxville is the #1 local real estate company and the 47th largest in the entire nation (out of over 350,000) Source: RISMedia. Justin Bailey is the CEO of the network, which includes 1,000 agents and 18 offices.

