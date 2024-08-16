Dining Duo goes to Mahogany’s Restaurant: Seafood buffet with prime rib

The Dining Duo had an “experience” last week that we highly recommend: Mahogany’s Restaurant, nestled in the Crowne Plaza Knoxville Downtown University.

We see diners asking for the best seafood restaurant in the area. Not being on the ocean, that is quite the ask, yes? Not if you go to Mahogany’s Restaurant on Friday nights from 5:30- 9 p.m.

A seafood buffet boasting all you can eat crab legs, oysters on the half shell, fresh shrimp in two seasonings, calamari, several fish entrees, a pasta station, salad station, dessert station, and prime rib that is “melt in your mouth” delicious. The restaurant says it has a new menu every week, but it is always a “seafood” buffet.

One of us devoured the crab legs and prime rib with a side of seared scallops with pasta. The other half of this duo is the shrimp hound and was almost embarrassingly consuming the freshly cooked shellfish, along with a side of shrimp Alfredo and several oysters on the half shell.

The prime rib/ pasta station is serviced by Zach Sanhaji, who was the ultimate in accommodating and his food was incredible. He prepared the pasta dishes per order at his station. When I asked for his picture for this article and complimented his service, I was not surprised to learn he had just been awarded the Outstanding Service Award for August 2024!

The restaurant filled quickly, and we did have reservations. So call for yours too if you want the ultimate seafood experience here in Knoxville. 865-522-2600 x2324

The Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.