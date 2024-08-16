Bryan Van Guilder: A gentle giant

Bryan Christopher Van Guilder passed away on August 12, 2024. He is the son of Deborah Mead of Morristown and Larry Van Guilder of Knoxville. His sister, Karen Van Guilder-Little, resides in Nashville with her husband, Andrew Little.

Bryan, who turned 50 on July 10, spent the first several months of his life on the island of Guam where his father was stationed with the U.S. Air Force and daytime temperatures averaged 87 degrees Fahrenheit. His father’s next duty station was in Omaha, Nebraska. On the day the family arrived an ice storm had just tapered off and the thermometer registered a balmy zero. (Surviving family members brand as “a malicious tall tale” the rumor that baby Bryan attempted to hitch a ride to the airport and board the first plane bound for warm weather.) Nonetheless, a pattern in Bryan’s life emerged early: good times invariably followed by troubled days.

A “gentle giant,” he was much loved by his family and friends and always ready to lend a hand. As a man of few words, he expressed his feelings through his actions.

Bryan loved dogs, and his canine companions returned his affection. Bryan could have sincerely quoted Will Rogers’ wish: “If there are no dogs in heaven, then I want to go where they went.” Rest in peace, gentle giant.

Note: Larry Van Guilder is a colleague and friend. He contributed information for this obituary.