New features at Lakeshore Park: Grand opening today

Lakeshore Park Conservancy and the city of Knoxville will celebrate the grand opening of Lakeshore Park’s new sports center and fieldhouse today (08/16/24) at 4 p.m.

The area provides new and improved baseball amenities along with convenient access to restrooms and outdoor seating.

It is named the Jim Haslam Sports Center and Haslam Fieldhouse at Lakeshore Park.

Although Lakeshore is a public park, it is supported by the Lakeshore Park Conservancy which has developed a master plan and raises money to fund it.

The once largely unused open space in the southwest section of the park is now home to four new and improved Little League ballfields, a new Challenger Field for children with disabilities, a new parking lot and the fieldhouse, which serves as a communal hub during game days and as a new event venue, according to a conservancy press release.

Situated along the reconfigured Outer Loop Trail, the fieldhouse has amenities for gameday activities and daily park use including: new concessions, covered picnic and bistro table seating, new restrooms, storage space and meeting/event rooms.