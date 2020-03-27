Ready, set, go: It’s food!

Welcome to a new Friday column about food. If you’ve got suggestions for inclusions, improvements or feature stories, please give a shout to sandra.clark@KnoxTNToday.com. Meanwhile, check us out each Friday (for as long as we can make this happen).

Second Harvest: Seeking donations to help with extra food needs during COVID-19 closures. Donate here.

Grow Oak Ridge: Winter Farmers Market, last of season, Saturday, March 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until farmers sell out, St. Mary’s Catholic School, 323 Vermont Ave., Oak Ridge, outside at gym. Offering curbside pickup for orders that are placed by Friday at noon; order here; debit/credit/double SNAP. Visit the manager’s tent for more info.

East Tennessee FARM: Come get happy. The Historic Oak Ridge FARM Market opens for the season Saturday, April 11. Open each Saturday 8 a.m. to noon in Jackson Square. Our 44th year.

Food City: Temporary new hours: 7-8 a.m. for customers 65 and older as well as customers with underlying health conditions. Also, each Monday, pharmacy locations will be open at 7 a.m. to allow these customers to pick up their prescriptions with limited exposure.

Weigel’s: Now selling milk only from Tennessee cows. Strawberry milk is back, but it is not from pink cows. That’s just fake news.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com