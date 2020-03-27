Kane suggests outdoor activity for trying times

As East Tennesseans are being encouraged to stay away from public places, Covenant Health community fitness expert Missy Kane is encouraging families to explore the great outdoors.

“It’s just wonderful to get out and see nature, and to enjoy all the beauty we have in East Tennessee,” Kane says.

She says adapting to the rules of social distancing doesn’t keep her from a fit and fun lifestyle.

“This time of year, I usually lead large groups of hikers and bikers,” Kane says. “I can still get outside on my own or with a friend like I did today.”

Kane has been on the move for most of her life, participating in the Olympics, medaling in the Pan American Games and coaching track and field at the University of Tennessee. Today, sitting still indoors still isn’t an option.

Over the years, she has incorporated many forms of exercise into her everyday life. Kane says biking has become one of her favorites.

“Biking is great for my knees. They’re kind of arthritic and when I bike it seems like it makes them better.”

Kane also advocates family time outdoors. She says walking alongside kids on their bikes is easy, inexpensive, safe and a great way to bond.

Another suggestion is a picnic at the park with outdoor games. She says it can be a great source of family fun and build great memories.

But with all the fun she is encouraging, Kane also wants us to be mindful of the serious health threat that has presented itself in recent weeks. She emphasizes the importance of following all the guidelines for safety that have been recommended by the experts.

“And let’s all remember our healthcare workers who are working so hard to keep us safe and offer up some prayers for them,” Kane says.

Kane has included resources for outdoor fun and family fitness on her Covenant Health web page. To learn more, visit covenanthealth.com/missykane.

Navitat has closed temporarily and hopes to reopen around April 10.

has closed temporarily and hopes to reopen around April 10. Knox Birds: has cancelled two events for Saturday, March 28: 8-11 a.m. birdwalk at Halls Greenway; noon to 3 p.m., wild birds eggstravaganza; the Monday, April 1, membership meeting also has been cancelled.

has cancelled two events for Saturday, March 28: 8-11 a.m. birdwalk at Halls Greenway; noon to 3 p.m., wild birds eggstravaganza; the Monday, April 1, membership meeting also has been cancelled. Zoo Knoxville is closed but the animals still must eat. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is proposing a $500,000 loan to keep those critters in chow. The COVID-19 closure has cost the zoo an average $22,500 a day from lost admissions. It would be better if the money had been a gift from the hotel-motel tax, but Jacobs is probably concerned that those revenues will be short this year. Those animals need to step up and do their share. The camel already contributes by letting folks ride it for a couple of laps for a couple of dollars.

