REA announces grand opening of Realty Executives South

Join Realty Executives South, the newest powered brand with Realty Executives Associates (REA), for the grand opening celebration of its new office on Friday, August 16, 5-9 p.m. at 820 Sevier Avenue.

The ribbon cutting with the Knoxville Chamber will be at 5 p.m., with drinks, music and food starting at 6 p.m. This new office is set to bring a fresh and vibrant feel, embracing the unique lifestyle and culture of South Knoxville.

Led by agents Amber Fawcett, Lacy Mellon and Michael Gross, Realty Executives South aims to create a welcoming and dynamic environment for both clients and agents.

“It’s been a dream of mine for several years to open our own brokerage and to create a unique culture,” said Fawcett. “Realty Executives Associates does a great job with their existing culture, and we plan to offer a similar vibe at our Sevier Ave location with a slight spin on things. Our motto is for agents to feel, ‘better than before, better while they’re with us, and better when they leave each day.’ I truly believe that as individuals, we should always strive, in most scenarios, to be better than before, better while we’re present, and better once we’ve left.”

The new office is designed to reflect the rich natural beauty and active lifestyle of the region, featuring branding that highlights the mountains, lakes, hiking and the Urban Wilderness that South Knoxville is known for. The team at Realty Executives South is committed to providing top-notch real estate services, fostering a supportive community for their agents, and delivering exceptional experiences for their clients.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Lacy, Amber and Michael better during the REA South opening process. What has stood out to me is their attention to detail. From branding, to location, to business philosophy – it’s apparent they want to get this right,” stated Justin Bailey, CEO of REA. “What’s even more impressive is how their desire to get this right is about getting it right for their immediate community in South Knoxville. Their motivation is more about other people than it is themselves. I can’t imagine a better way to start a business.”

For more information, please contact Kyle Basila at kyle@realtyexecutives.com.

Realty Executives in Knoxville is the #1 local real estate company and the 47th largest in the entire nation (out of over 350,000) Source:RISMedia. The network includes 1,000 agents and 18 offices.