Morgan is ‘Manager of the Year’

Gregg Morgan, general manager of Northeast Knox Utility District, has been named “Manager of the Year” by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts. TAUD serves some 500 utility districts and businesses across the state.

In September, Morgan will have been at NEKUD for 45 years.

Northeast Knox was founded in 1955 (it began service in 1959) to serve the area on the north side of the Holston River, northeast of the corporate boundary of the city of Knoxville. The territory is also bounded by Hallsdale-Powell and Luttrell-Blaine-Corryton districts.

District growth is impressive. The initial water filtration plant had a capacity of 1.5 million gallons per day. Water was distributed to 100 customers over a service area of about 40 square miles. Today, NEKUD is able to treat 6,912,000 gallons per day with a service area of 65 square miles.

The district is governed by a three-member board of commissioners: Ann Acuff, president; Joe Longmire, vice president; and Tim Brown, secretary. The office is at 7214 Washington Pike, Knoxville. Meetings at 8:30 a.m. are usually held on the fourth Monday of the month. All meetings are open to the public. Info: 865-687-5345.