Tracey Williams heads Volunteer Ministry Center

Cynthia Moxley swears it was the opportunity to contribute to a worthwhile ministry (rather than the moonshine) that drew her and husband Alan Carmichael to the Crowne Plaza on July 26, 2024, for the “Wine & Shine” fundraiser for Volunteer Ministry Center.

Moxley said there was little chance of getting high because the moonshine was served in thimbles. “I loved it, though, because I don’t often have the opportunity to taste moonshine – I mostly just hear about it in country songs on the radio!”

Read her full report and see photos at The Blue Streak.

New CEO

Tracey Williams joined VMC as chief executive officer in January 2024. She replaced Bruce Spangler, who retired. The Rev. Bo Townsend was interim director. VMC serves more than 9,000 homeless individuals in the Knoxville area.

Williams spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force and the last 25 years heading non-profits, many in Florida. In the April newsletter of VMC, Williams laid out strategies for revitalizing VMC:

Automate processes

Diversify funding sources

Educate the public

Review our services vs. needs

Reduce redundancy

Engage staff, leadership, volunteers, donors and the community and tell our story succinctly with supporting data and endorsements from experts in the field.

That’s a huge undertaking, and we look forward to see how the community responds.

In 2023, the VMC helped 1,493 people through the Bush Family Refuge; 203 homeless individuals got help from the VMC Resource Center; and 98 individuals achieved housing (83 of those were chronically homeless). Also, 69 residents lived at Minvilla Manor and 56 residents lived at Caswell Manor.